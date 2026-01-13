Lohri celebrated across Punjab, Haryana

Chandigarh, Jan 13 (PTI) Lohri was celebrated across Punjab and Haryana on Tuesday. Bonfires, an important part of the festivities, were lit using wood and cow dung cakes as families danced to the tunes of famous folk song 'Sundar mundriye ho'.

Punjab Governor and UT Chandigarh Administrator Gulab Chand Kataria hosted a function at the Lok Bhavan here this evening which was attended by many dignitaries including Haryana Governor and chief ministers from the two states.

During the day, as festive spirit gripped the region, many men and women performed 'Bhangra and Gidha' and sang folk songs. People at several places also danced to the beats of 'dhol' to celebrate the festival.

The festivities are marked by people sharing peanuts, jaggery, rewri and other delicacies.

Lohri also holds significance in Punjab where families celebrate their first Lohri for newlyweds and newborns.

During the day, sky dotted with colourful kites of different sizes and shapes as children and youth engaged in kite flying competitions at many places.

Meanwhile, Punjab and Haryana Governors Gulab Chand Kataria and Ashim Kumar Ghosh and chief ministers of the two respective states Bhagwant Mann and Nayab Singh Saini extended their wishes and greetings to the citizens on the auspicious occasion.

On Tuesday, Punjab Lok Bhawan wore a traditional Punjabi look for Lohri celebrations. The function was hosted by Governor Kataria.

Those present included Ashim Kumar Ghosh, Bhagwant Mann, Nayab Singh Saini, Haryana Vidhan Sabha Speaker Harvinder Kalyan, Punjab Ministers Aman Arora, Harjot Singh Bains and Sanjeev Arora, Rajya Sabha Members Ashok Mittal and Satnam Singh Sandhu, Chandigarh Mayor Harpreet Kaur Babla, Chandigarh Chief Secretary H Rajesh Prasad, and senior officials of the Punjab, Haryana and Chandigarh administrations.

Extending Lohri greetings, the Punjab Governor highlighted the festival's cultural and social significance, saying that such celebrations promote harmony, strengthen community bonds and help preserve civilisational values.

A cultural programme presented by the North Zone Cultural Centre (NZCC) featured folk dances and songs associated with Lohri.

The lawns of Punjab Lok Bhawan were decorated to resemble a traditional heritage village, adding to the festive ambience.

A dinner was hosted for the dignitaries and guests. Governor Kataria conveyed his best wishes for peace, prosperity and well-being to the people of Punjab, Haryana and Chandigarh on the occasion.

Haryana Chief Minister Saini also celebrated Lohri at his official residence here.

He said Lohri is a symbol of India's rich cultural heritage and age-old traditions.

Saini said this festival promotes unity, equality and inclusiveness, as people from all sections of society come together to celebrate with the same spirit of joy and brotherhood.

Marking the celebration, Saini lit the traditional Lohri bonfire and offered oblations, symbolising gratitude to nature and praying for happiness and progress of Haryana.

He said Lohri is a festival that connects society with its cultural roots.

"Such festivals strengthen social harmony and remind us of our traditions and values," he added. PTI SUN NB NB