'Lohri' celebrated with traditional fervour in Punjab, Haryana

Chandigarh: The festival of 'Lohri' was celebrated in Punjab, Haryana and Chandigarh with traditional fervour on Saturday.

Bonfires, an important part of the festivities, were lit as families danced to the tunes of famous festival songs like 'Sundar mundriye ho'.

The sky was dotted with colourful kites of different sizes and shapes as children and youths engaged in kite-flying competitions at many places. Jaggery, peanuts, and popcorn -- the three edibles associated with Lohri -- were distributed among people.

Girls in traditional attire performed the 'Gidha' folk dance. People in many places danced to the beats of 'dhol' to celebrate the festival.

Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann and his counterpart in Haryana Manohar Lal Khattar greeted people on the occasion.

"Congratulations to all the Punjabis on Lohri, the festival of happiness. May this Lohri bring joy and happiness to everyone's home," said Mann in his post on X.

Khattar, in his post on X, said, "On this auspicious occasion, I wish that mutual love, brotherhood and social harmony in the country become stronger and the lives of all of you become more prosperous and happy."