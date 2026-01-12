Lohri festival is a celebration of life, nature and collective happiness: Haryana Governor Ghosh

Chandigarh, Jan 12 (PTI) Lohri is a celebration of life, nature and collective happiness, Haryana Governor Ashim Kumar Ghosh said on Monday at a state-level celebration for the festival.

The celebration was organised by the Haryana State Child Welfare Council at the District Bal Bhawan, Sonipat.

On the occasion, the Governor and Chairman of the Haryana State Child Welfare Council, Ashim Kumar Ghosh, his wife and Vice Chairperson of the Council, Mitra Ghosh, and the Haryana Chief Minister's wife and Vice Chairperson of the Council, Suman Saini offered oblations into the sacred Lohri fire and extended heartfelt greetings and best wishes to the people of the state on the auspicious occasions of Lohri and Makar Sankranti.

Addressing the gathering, Governor Ghosh said that he was extremely delighted to be part of this joyful programme organised on the eve of Lohri.

He said that Lohri is not merely a festival, but a celebration of life, nature and collective happiness, marking the end of winter and the beginning of a new agricultural cycle, symbolising hope, prosperity and new beginnings.

The Governor said that the sacred Lohri fire reminds us of warmth, unity and gratitude towards the abundance of nature.

Haryana is a land of rich traditions, deep-rooted values and a vibrant cultural heritage, which is reflected through folk songs, dances and traditional festivals, he said.

The Governor especially appreciated the participation of youth, stating that when young people connect with their roots, culture and heritage, the culture remains alive.

Festivals like Lohri strengthen the values of sharing, respect for nature and collective responsibility.

The Governor wished for the prosperity of farmers, happiness of families and progress of the state and the country, and said that the warmth of the Lohri fire may fill every home with peace, health and joy.

On the occasion, children from various schools presented impressive cultural performances.

Vice Chairperson of the Haryana State Child Welfare Council, Mitra Ghosh, extended heartfelt Lohri greetings and said that Lohri is a celebration of gratitude, nature and our deep bond with people.

The festival also highlights Haryana's rich cultural heritage and the spirit of unity among its people, she said.

During the ceremony, Vice Chairperson of the Haryana State Child Welfare Council, Suman Saini, extended warm greetings and best wishes to the people of the state on the occasions of Lohri and National Youth Day.

She said that Lohri is the soul of our culture and traditions. It connects us with nature and brings happiness into the lives of hardworking people. Gathering around the sacred fire, singing songs and offering peanuts, revri and jaggery reconnect us with our roots, she said.

She said that the festival of Lohri conveys a message of unity and brotherhood, where there is no discrimination of caste, religion, rich or poor'only humanity and joy prevail.

She further said that National Youth Day is celebrated today to mark the birth anniversary of Swami Vivekananda, a great thinker and inspiration for the youth of India.

His immortal message, "Arise, awake and stop not till the goal is achieved," continues to inspire everyone to move forward. Swami Vivekananda described youth as the real strength of the nation; if the youth are strong, the nation becomes strong, she added. PTI SUN NB