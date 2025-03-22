Lok Adalat awards Rs 95 lakh compensation to kin of teacher killed in road accident

Thane, Mar 22 (PTI) The National Lok Adalat held in Thane on Saturday awarded Rs 95 lakh as compensation to the kin of a teacher who was killed in a road accident, with officials saying this was the biggest settlement amount so far this year.

Sundarlal Marathe was run over by a tempo while he was out on a morning walk in Khadakpada area on November 22, 2021.

Principal District Judge SB Agrawal handed over the cheque to Marathe's kin, including his elderly mother.

Speaking on the occasion, Judge Agrawal said," While no amount of money can truly compensate for the physical suffering or the loss of a loved one, our duty is to ensure that claims are settled at the earliest." PTI COR BNM