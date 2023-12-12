Lok Adalat disposed of over 25 lakh disputes in a day

Bengaluru, Dec 12 (PTI) The National Lok Adalat on December 9, organised by the Karnataka State Legal Services Authority disposed of 2,24,080 pending cases, the Authority said on Tuesday.

Advertisment

A total of 1,022 Lok Adalat benches were constituted, which also disposed 22,90,264 pre­-litigation cases, making it a total of 25,14,343 disputes settled, it said.

The total settlement amount was Rs 1,569 crore.

There were many individual success stories where old cases were also settled in the Lok Adalat.

Advertisment

"In Mandya Prl. Civil Judge Court, 18 year old partition suit was settled. In Chamarajanagara Addl. Civil Judge Court 11 year old Partition Suit was settled. Many more old cases are also settled in this Lok Adalat," the Authority said in a release.

The disputes settled include 1,358 matrimonial cases: Total 1,358 cases were settled, a total of 262 couples were reunited due to conciliation.

A total of 3,125 partition suits were settled, while 4,031 motor vehicles claims cases were disposed off with a compensation amount of Rs 209 crores awarded. A total of 10,513 Negotiable Instruments Act (cheque bounce) cases were disposed off. Another 88 consumer cases were disposed off and amount of Rs 2 crore 75 lakh awarded.

Dr. Justice H B Prabhakara Sastry, who is also Chairman of High Court Legal Services Committee, personally headed the Lok Adalat Bench at the Principal Bench of the High Court in Bengaluru and settled several important cases. In total, 1,087 cases were settled in the High Court Principal Bench, Kalaburgi and Dharwad Bench. PTI COR KSU KSU SS