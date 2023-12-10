Lok Adalat in Belapur settles claim of Rs 81 lakh for man's death in road accident

Thane, Dec 10 (PTI) A 'Lok Adalat' held at Belapur in Maharashtra's Thane district has brought about a settlement of Rs 81 lakh between the family of a man who died in a road accident in 2017 and the offending vehicle's insurer, a court official said on Sunday.

This is the highest amount of settlement at the Belapur Motor Accident Claims Tribunal (MACT), the official claimed, after the settlement was reached on Saturday.

Nilesh Shambaji Shivsharan (32), who worked as a senior associate with a private company, died after a taxi he was travelling in dashed against another vehicle on Mulund-Airoli road on October 29, 2017, his family told the tribunal.

The claimants, comprising the man's wife, mother and minor son, told the MACT that he earned a salary of Rs 45,223 per month.

They worked out a claim of Rs 1 crore for his accidental death.

The owner of the taxi and its insurance company were named as respondents in the claim.

During the Lok Adalat held on Saturday, a settlement was reached in the presence of District and Additional Sessions Judge PS Vithalani for the payment of compensation of Rs 81 lakh by the vehicle's insurer to the man's family, the official said. PTI COR GK