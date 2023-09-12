Lok Adalat in Raigad settles 58 cases; awards Rs 3.5 cr in compensation

Alibag: At least 58 matters were settled, and compensation to the tune of Rs 3.5 crore was awarded in cases heard during the Lok Adalat organised in Maharashtra's Raigad district, an official said on Tuesday.

District judge A S Rajandekar and the Raigad District Legal Aid organisation's secretary Amol Shinde organised the Lok Adalat on September 10, during which 463 matters were kept for hearing, the official said.

Fifty-eight cases were settled, and compensation to the tune of Rs 3.5 crore was awarded to the concerned parties, he said.