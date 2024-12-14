Lok Adalat in Thane settles four fatal accident claims with total compensation of Rs 4.84 crore

Thane, Dec 14 (PTI) Four cases of fatal road accidents were settled with a cumulative payout of Rs 4.84 crore in a Lok Adalat held in Thane on Saturday, said officials. The cases involved individuals from various professional backgrounds.

The Lok Adalat settled one claim concerning a bank manager, who died in a collision between a two-wheeler and a school bus in Thane last year, for Rs 1.12 crore. The 52-year-old victim had an annual salary of Rs 13.21 lakh, the official said.

A claim involving another banker was settled with a compensation of Rs 1.2 crore. The 39-year-old victim used to earn Rs 10.42 lakh a year.

Lok Adalat is one of the alternative dispute redressal mechanisms. It is a forum where disputes or cases pending in courts or at the pre-litigation stage are settled or compromised amicably. Lok Adalats have been given statutory status under the Legal Services Authorities Act.

In the third case, the family of a 37-year-old school teacher, who was killed in a bus-truck collision in April 2023, would receive a payout of Rs 92 lakh, he said. The victim had an annual salary of about Rs 8.4 lakh.

The claim arising out of the death of a 57-year-old police sub-inspector in 2020 was settled for Rs 80 lakh, the official said. He used to earn Rs 11.76 lakh a year.

In the fifth case, the Lok Adalat settled the claim by the family of a 44-year-old man, who earned Rs 4.39 lakh a year, for Rs 80 lakh, the official added. PTI COR NR