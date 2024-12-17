Lok Adalats in Thane settled more than 1.81 lakh cases in 2024, says official

Thane: More than 1.8 lakh cases involving settlements worth Rs 82.68 crore were resolved by Lok Adalats held in Maharashtra's Thane district this year, the District Legal Services Authority (DLSA) has said.

Talking to reporters, DLSA secretary Ishwar Suryavanshi said the total settlement amount reached an unprecedented Rs 82.68 crore in four Lok Adalats held this year, providing immense relief to litigants and claimants.

He said the Lok Adalat in July saw the highest settlement amount of Rs 28.75 crore, while in the most recent one held a few days ago, 18,292 pre-litigation cases and 27,655 pending matters were resolved, with settlements amounting to Rs 16.73 crore.

With Rs 82.68 crore in settlements and more than 1.81 lakh cases resolved, the Lok Adalats in Thane have set a benchmark for efficiency and relief in 2024, the official said.