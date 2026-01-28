Lok Bhavan rejects Kerala Assembly Speaker''s statement on Guv''s letter

Thiruvananthapuram, Jan 28 (PTI) The Kerala Raj Bhavan on Wednesday rejected Assembly Speaker A N Shamseer's statement that a "highly confidential" letter addressed to him by the governor was first received by the media and not him.

Raj Bhavan said it "categorically rejects and strongly refutes" the claim, stating that the original letter was duly served on the speaker and that the governor's office had not noticed the communication being published by any media outlet.

In a statement, Raj Bhavan also said it did not appreciate the manner in which the speaker responded to a letter addressed to him by the constitutional head of the state.

"The rules and decorum do not permit a press conference to reply to such a letter," it said.

It further stated that the governor had, at all times, adhered to constitutional propriety, institutional dignity, and established conventions in his communications with the legislature.

"Public insinuations questioning these principles, without verification of facts, are regrettable and undermine the decorum of high constitutional offices," the statement said.

Raj Bhavan urged restraint, responsibility, and respect for constitutional norms, adding that future discourse on such sensitive matters should be guided by facts and propriety rather than conjecture.

On Tuesday, Shamseer said it was "ironic" that a "highly confidential" letter from the governor was received by the media before reaching him, and stated that he would not reply to it.

He said that if the governor's office sought a response, the letter should be delivered to him first and not provided to the media, with only a copy later sent to him.

"If a letter is given directly to us, a reply will be given. If it is given to the media first and we only receive a copy, then no reply will be given," Shamseer said.

The matter pertains to a communication from Governor Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar seeking visuals of the policy speech delivered by the Speaker in the Assembly on January 20, marking the commencement of the budget session. PTI HMP SSK HMP SSK SA