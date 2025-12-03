Lok Sabh functions smoothly; Takes up Question Hour

New Delhi, Dec 3 (PTI) Lok Sabha on Wednesday took up the Question Hour without disruptions for the first time in the ongoing Winter session, a day after the logjam over the opposition's demand for a discussion on SIR was resolved.

During a meeting chaired by Speaker Om Birla on Tuesday evening, it was decided to hold a discussion in Lok Sabha on the 150th anniversary of national song 'Vande Mataram' on next Monday and on election reforms on next Tuesday.

As soon as the House assembled for the day, obituaries were paid to former members who had passed away recently.

The House then took up the Question Hour. Since the session began on Monday, proceedings were disrupted by opposition members demanding a debate on the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) exercise ongoing in nine states and three Union territories. PTI ACB NAB NAB DV DV