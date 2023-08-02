Lok Sabha adjourned amid disruptions, upset Speaker skips proceedings

New Delhi, Aug 2 (PTI) Disruptions over the Manipur issue rocked Lok Sabha for the ninth consecutive day on Wednesday with even Speaker Om Birla skipping the proceedings to express his displeasure over the conduct of the opposition and treasury benches alike.

YSRCP member Midhun Reddy and BJP member Kirit Solanki, who are on the panel of chairpersons, chaired the proceedings in Lok Sabha which saw vociferous protests over the situation in Manipur by opposition members, who demanded a statement from Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the issue.

Home Minister Amit Shah had offered to respond to the debate on the Manipur situation, but the opposition insisted on a statement from the prime minister.

While Reddy was in the chair during the Question Hour when Lok Sabha convened for the day at 11:00 a.m., Solanki presided over the post-lunch session at 2:00 p.m. On both the occasions, opposition and BJP members were seen raising slogans and the House proceedings were adjourned within minutes of convening.

As the protests continued in the post-lunch session, Solanki adjourned the proceedings for the day without even completing the process of laying parliamentary papers on the table of the House.

Parliament officials said the Speaker was upset at the repeated disruptions in the House and waving of placards in front of fellow members who were called to speak during the proceedings.

Opposition members have been raising slogans and waving placards near the Speaker's chair as they continued to demand a statement from the prime minister on the Manipur issue.

Officials said Birla has conveyed his displeasure both to the government and the opposition leaders and made it clear that he will not enter the Lok Sabha chamber till the members behaved in a manner so as to uphold the dignity of the House.

Officials said several opposition leaders including Congress's Adhir Ranjan and Supriya Sule called on the Speaker.

The government had listed the Government of National Capital Territory of Delhi (Amendment) Bill, 2023 which seeks to replace the contentious Ordinance issued by the Centre in May over the tussle with the Delhi government on the control of bureaucracy in the national capital.

The Lok Sabha, which has admitted a no-confidence motion against the government, has passed a number of bills amid opposition protests. PTI SKU ZMN