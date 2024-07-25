Channi vs Bittu in Lok Sabha over Amritpal Singh and Beant Singh

New Delhi: The Lok Sabha was adjourned for 30 minutes amid a verbal spat between Congress member Charanjeet Singh Channi and the BJP's Ravneet Singh Bittu over certain personal remarks.

Participating in a debate on a discussion on the Union Budget, Channi referred to the assasination of Bittu's grandfather, former Punjab chief minister Beant Singh.

This led to a war of words between Bittu, who recently quit the Congress to join the BJP, and Channi.

Bittu, the Minister of State for Railways and Food Processing Industries, countered by making certain personal remarks against Channi and former Congress president Sonia Gandhi, triggering an uproar.

BJP member Sandhya Ray, who was in the chair, adjourned the proceedings for 30 minutes till 2 pm.