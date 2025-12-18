National

Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla conducts proceedings in the House as opposition members protest in the well during the Winter session of Parliament, in New Delhi, Thursday, Dec. 18, 2025.

New Delhi: The Lok Sabha proceedings were adjourned for the day on Thursday after the passage of the G RAM G bill amid opposition uproar over its provisions.

A discussion on air pollution in the Delhi National Capital Region was to be taken up later during the day. Congress MP Priyanka Gandhi Vadra was expected to initiate the discussion.

The Viksit Bharat Guarantee for Rozgar and Ajeevika Mission (Gramin) (VB-G RAM G) Bill, 2025, seeking to guarantee rural jobs for 125 days every year, replacing the 20-year-old MGNREGA, was passed on Thursday after Union minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan replied to a debate on it.

The opposition raised slogans against the government and tore copies of the bill as Chouhan delivered his concluding remarks.

Speaker Om Birla adjourned the proceedings for the day after the passage of the bill.

Friday is the last day of the Winter Session.

