Lok Sabha adjourned for the day amid oppn protest on Manipur issue

New Delhi, Aug 2 (PTI) Lok Sabha was adjourned for the day on Wednesday as opposition members continued with their protests on the Manipur issue even as Speaker Om Birla, upset at the repeated disruptions in the House, skipped the proceedings.

As the House assembled for the post-lunch session, the opposition members trooped into the well of the House and raised slogans demanding a statement from Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the situation in Manipur, which has been roiled by months-long ethnic violence.

BJP member Kirit Solanki, who was in the Chair, appealed to the opposition members to maintain decorum as he asked ministers to lay parliamentary papers on the table of the House.

With the opposition leaders refusing to budge, the Chair adjourned the proceedings for the day.

Lok Sabha was scheduled to take up the Government of National Capital Territory of Delhi (Amendment) Bill, 2023 for consideration and passage on Wednesday.

Birla skipped the proceedings of the day as he is upset over the repeated disruptions in the House, according to Parliament officials. PTI SKU DIV DIV