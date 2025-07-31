Lok Sabha adjourned for the day amid opposition protests on SIR

New Delhi, Jul 31 (PTI) Lok Sabha proceedings were adjourned for the day on Thursday soon after Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal made a statement on the imposition of 25 per cent tariff by the US on India as Opposition members continued their protest over voter list revision exercise in Bihar.

Soon after the House met at 4 PM after adjournments earlier in the day, Speaker Om Birla called for Goyal to make his statement.

As soon as the statement got over, Opposition MPs rushed to the well and raised slogans demanded a discussion on special intensive revision of electoral rolls in Bihar.

"If you want to have a discussion, go to your seats and if you want to raise slogans then hit the streets," Birla told the protesting MPs.

With the opposition MPs not relenting, Birla adjourned the House for the day.

Earlier, as soon as the House met again at 2 pm, the Chair had adjourned the proceedings till 4 pm as Opposition members continued with their noisy protests.

Some Opposition members were in the Well of the House raising slogans as they sought to raise certain issues.

Awadhesh Prasad, who was chairing the House, urged the members to take their seats but adjourned the proceedings as his pleas went unheard.

Earlier, Speaker Birla had urged the protesting members to stop shouting slogans and go back to their seats.

"You (protesting members) don't want to discuss issues?...," he said and also asked whether people have chosen them to indulge in sloganeering in the House.

The House is for discussing issues and the behaviour of the members is not appropriate, Birla said before adjourning the proceedings till 2 pm.

As the din continued, the proceedings were adjourned in less than seven minutes.

The House meanwhile congratulated the scientists for the successful flight of a GSLV rocket that placed an earth observation satellite, jointly developed by ISRO and NASA. PTI PK RAM GJS ASK ZMN