Lok Sabha adjourned sine die; Budget session concludes

New Delhi: The Lok Sabha was adjourned sine die on Friday, bringing down the curtains on the Budget session which began on January 31.

As soon as the House met at 12 noon after an adjournment over remarks by Congress leader Sonia Gandhi, Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla read out his valedictory remarks and adjourned the House sine die (indefinitely till the new session is convened).

He said as many as 16 bills were passed during the session and the House productivity was pegged at over 118 per cent.

As he spoke, opposition members were raising slogans against Birla's observation against Gandhi that her claim that the Waqf amendment Bill was bulldozed without discussion was unfortunate and against the dignity of the House.

During the session, the government completed its budgetary exercise after the Lok Sabha gave its nod to the demands for grants for the various ministries as well as the Finance Bill.

The budget for Manipur, under central rule, was also cleared.

The Waqf amendment bill, which witnessed a showdown between the government and the Opposition, was passed by Parliament as the two Houses sat for long hours to clear the law.