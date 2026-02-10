Lok Sabha adjourned till 12 noon amid opposition protest

New Delhi, Feb 10 (PTI) Lok Sabha was adjourned till 12 noon on Tuesday amid sloganeering by opposition members who wanted to raise certain issues.

As soon as the House took up the Question Hour, opposition members started raising slogans urging the Chair to allow them to speak.

Iqra Choudhary of the Samajwadi Party (SP) asked a question, but the reply of the minister concerned was drowned in the din.

The House witnessed ruckus as Congress members stormed the Well, while SP, TMC and other opposition MPs stood near their seats and aisle in support.

P C Mohan, who was in the chair, adjourned the proceedings till 12 noon.

Usually Speaker Om Birla presides over the House during Question Hour.

Lok Sabha has been witnessing uproarious scenes since February 2 and there has been vociferous protests by opposition members on issues, including the Chair disallowing Leader of the Opposition Rahul Gandhi to quote from an article citing an unpublished memoir of former Army chief M M Naravane on the India-China conflict of 2020.

Amid uproarious scenes, eight opposition MPs were suspended for the rest of the session last week. PTI JD PK NAB DV DV