New Delhi (PTI): Lok Sabha witnessed uproar during the Question Hour on Thursday as Opposition members protested against the interim trade pact between India and the US.

As soon as the House met for the day, Opposition members started shouting slogans and also displayed placards.

Many of the members trooped into the Well of the House as they sought to raise certain issues. Some of them were heard shouting slogans demanding "trade deal wapas lo" (take back the trade pact).

One of the placards demanded withdrawal of the new labour code.

Krishna Prasad Tenneti, who was in the Chair, did not allow them to raise their issues and requested the protesting members to go back to their seats.

He repeatedly said that displaying placards inside the House was against the rules of Parliament and urged the members to put down the placards.

As the ruckus continued, the proceedings were adjourned till 12 noon.

One question and its supplementaries were taken during the Question Hour which lasted for around seven minutes.

Congress and other Opposition parties have raised concerns about various concessions, including those related to the agriculture sector, provided by the government in the interim trade agreement with the US.