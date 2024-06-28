Lok Sabha witnesses uproar as oppn demands discussion on NEET

New Delhi: The Lok Sabha was adjourned till 12 noon on Friday amid an uproar in the House as the opposition demanded a discussion on the alleged irregularities in the conduct of the medical entrance exam NEET.

As soon as the House met, opposition members were on their feet seeking the acceptance of an adjournment motion to suspend all business and discuss matters related to the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET).

Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi said the NEET issue is a very important issue for the whole country and they want a dedicated discussion in the House on the matter. Hence, the adjournment motion should be accepted, he said.

However, Speaker Om Birla said that he could not allow it as the House was about to take up the discussion on the Motion of Thanks on the President's address to the joint sitting of both Houses of Parliament on Thursday.

"You can raise all matters in the debate on the Motion of Thanks on the President's address. You will get enough time. But I can't allow you to raise any other issue during the debate on the Motion of Thanks. It was already decided and mentioned in the bulletin too," he said.

With the opposition not relenting, the uproar continued and the Speaker subsequently adjourned the House till 12 noon.