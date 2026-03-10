Lok Sabha adjourned till 12 noon as opposition raises slogans against EC, Gyanesh Kumar

New Delhi, Mar 10 (PTI) Lok Sabha proceedings were adjourned till 12 noon on Tuesday as opposition members stormed into the Well of the House raising slogans against Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar and the Election Commission, and protesting against "vote chori".

During the Question Hour, the Trinamool Congress (TMC) members trooped into the Well, raising slogans against the chief election commissioner.

The Congress members joined them, raising slogans against Prime Minister Narendra Modi, while several other opposition members stood near the aisle in solidarity.

MP Sandhya Ray, who was chairing the House proceedings, continued with the Question Hour related to the agriculture ministry, amid the opposition's vociferous sloganeering of "vote chori band karo" and "Gyanesh Kumar step down".

Responding to a supplementary question, Union Agriculture Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan accused the TMC government in West Bengal of not implementing farmer welfare schemes.

He said while the TMC members were raising slogans in the House, their government in West Bengal was not implementing schemes, hurting the interests of farmers there.

Chouhan had to change his seat during the Question Hour as the TMC members raised slogans near his allotted seat.

As protests by the opposition continued, Ray adjourned the House for about 25 minutes till 12 noon.

Opposition members had disrupted Lok Sabha proceedings on Monday as well, demanding a debate on the ongoing conflict in West Asia.