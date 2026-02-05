Lok Sabha adjourned till 12 noon; Birla warns opposition against degrading dignity of House

New Delhi, Feb 5 (PTI) Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla on Thursday adjourned proceedings till 12 noon after expressing anguish over the behaviour of opposition MPs in the House a day earlier when the prime minister was scheduled to make his speech.

As soon as the House assembled, Birla said the way opposition members marched towards the treasury benches on Wednesday evening was against the dignity of the House.

Birla said such behaviour degrades the laid down decorum and dignity and it becomes difficult for any presiding officer to run the House under such circumstances.

He then adjourned the proceedings till 12 noon.

The Lok Sabha on Wednesday witnessed dramatic scenes as women opposition MPs charged towards the prime minister's seat holding banners ahead of his scheduled speech, leading to adjournment of proceedings for the day.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi was not present in the House, and BJP member P P Chaudhary was making his remarks on the Motion of Thanks on the President's Address when the opposition members trooped into the Well of the House. PTI GJS NAB GJS DV DV