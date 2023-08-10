Lok Sabha adjourned till 12 noon due to opposition protests

New Delhi, Aug 10 (PTI) Lok Sabha proceedings were on Thursday adjourned till 12 noon following opposition protests over the Manipur issue.

Soon after obituary reference to five former members of the House, opposition members were on their feet raising the Manipur issue.

Speaker Om Birla ignored them and started the Question Hour, the schedule business of the House. The opposition MPs raised slogans against the government and displayed placards that read “India is with Manipur”.

After 15 minutes of business, the speaker asked the opposition members to go back to their seats and take part in the proceedings.

“Honourable members, you are not using the valuable time of the House. Question Hour is very important and you should raise the issues concerning the people. I want to run the House but you are not interested,” he said and adjourned the proceedings till 12 noon.

The issue of Manipur violence has rocked proceedings in both Houses of Parliament ever since the Monsoon session began on July 20, with the opposition demanding a statement from Prime Minister Narendra Modi and a discussion on the situation in the northeastern state.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and Union Home Minister Amit Shah had said that the government was ready for a debate on the Manipur issue.

The speaker also had said that the opposition can't decide who would reply, on behalf of the government, to the debate The opposition subsequently moved a no-confidence motion against the Modi government.

The debate on the no-confidence motion began on Tuesday where many members took part that include Union ministers Amit Shah, Kiren Rijiju and Smriti Irani and opposition leaders like Rahul Gandhi, Gaurav Gogoi, Saugata Roy among others.

The prime minister will reply to the debate on Thursday.

The session started a day after a video of two women being paraded naked by a mob on May 4 in a Manipur village went viral, triggering a nationwide outrage.PTI ACB DV DV