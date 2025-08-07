Lok Sabha adjourned till 12 noon due to Opposition protests over SIR

New Delhi, Aug 7 (PTI) Lok Sabha was on Thursday adjourned till 12 noon due to noisy protests by opposition parties demanding a discussion on the voter roll revision in Bihar and other issues.

When the House met at 11 am, opposition MPs, including those from the Congress, were on their feet, raising slogans and showing placards with their demand for discussion on Special Intensive Revision (SIR).

Initially Speaker Om Birla tried to continue the business of the House -- Question Hour -- by allowing members to ask questions related to the Smart City Mission.

After about 10 minutes of proceedings, Speaker Om Birla said he wants the House to function properly but the Opposition members continued with their protests.

"You have been systematically disrupting the proceedings of the House by flouting all democratic rules and regulations. People of the country, who have elected you, are watching you," he said.

Birla said if the members give notice following rules, he was ready to consider their pleas.

"This is not the way. You just don't want the House to function," he said and adjourned the proceedings till 12 noon.

The opposition has been demanding a discussion on the SIR exercise initiated by the Election Commission in Bihar ahead of the Assembly elections there.

Barring discussions on Operation Sindoor in both House, Parliament has seen little business ever since the Monsoon session began on July 21 due to repeated adjournments initially due to the opposition demand for discussion on Operation Sindoor and then demanding a discussion over SIR. PTI ACB DV DV