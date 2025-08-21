Lok Sabha adjourned till 12 noon following Opposition protests

New Delhi, Aug 21 (PTI) Lok Sabha proceedings were adjourned till 12 noon on Thursday following Opposition protests over revision of electoral rolls in Bihar.

As soon as the House met, members from the Opposition parties sought to raise the issue of the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls in Bihar.

Speaker Om Birla mentioned that today is the last day of the session and that the Opposition members do not want to allow the Question Hour before adjourning the proceedings till 12 noon.

Question Hour has been virtually washed out in the Lower House during this session.

Barring discussions on Operation Sindoor in both House, Parliament has seen little business ever since the Monsoon session began on July 21 due to repeated adjournments initially due to opposition demand for discussion on Operation Sindoor and then demanding a discussion on SIR. PTI RAM DV DV