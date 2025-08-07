Lok Sabha adjourned till 2 PM amid Opposition protest over SIR

New Delhi, Aug 7 (PTI) Lok Sabha proceedings were adjourned for the second time on Thursday till 2 PM amid vociferous protests by opposition parties demanding a discussion on the voter roll revision in Bihar and other issues.

As the House met again at 12 noon, opposition members trooped into the Well and demanded rollback of the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) exercise in Bihar.

Sandhya Ray, who was chairing the Lok Sabha proceedings, continued with paper laying by ministers and MPs.

Amid the din, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman introduced a bill to amend the Manipur GST Act, 2017.

As noisy protests continued, Ray asked opposition members to let the House function, saying that junior MPs will learn from their senior colleagues.

She later adjourned the proceedings till 2 PM.

In the morning session, when the House met at 11 am, opposition MPs, including those from the Congress, were on their feet, raising slogans and showing placards with their demand for discussion on SIR.

Initially Speaker Om Birla tried to continue the business of the House -- Question Hour -- by allowing members to ask questions related to the Smart City Mission.

After about 10 minutes of proceedings, Speaker Om Birla said he wants the House to function properly but the Opposition members continued with their protests.

"You have been systematically disrupting the proceedings of the House by flouting all democratic rules and regulations. People of the country, who have elected you, are watching you," he said.

Birla said if the members give notice following rules, he was ready to consider their pleas.

"This is not the way. You just don't want the House to function," he said and adjourned the proceedings till 12 noon.

The opposition has been demanding a discussion on the SIR exercise initiated by the Election Commission in Bihar ahead of the Assembly elections there.

Barring discussions on Operation Sindoor in both House, Parliament has seen little business ever since the Monsoon session began on July 21 due to repeated adjournments initially due to the opposition demand for discussion on Operation Sindoor and then demanding a discussion over SIR. PTI JD JD DV DV