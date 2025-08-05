Lok Sabha adjourned till 2 pm due to oppn protests

New Delhi, Aug 5 (PTI) The Lok Sabha was adjourned till 2 pm on Tuesday due to vociferous protests by opposition parties demanding a discussion on the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) exercise carried out by the Election Commission in Bihar and other issues.

When the House met at 11 am, Speaker Om Birla first paid tributes to three former members, including former Jharkhand chief minister Shibu Soren who passed away on Monday. Soon after the obituary references, opposition MPs, including from the Congress, were on their feet, raising slogans and holding up placards.

The opposition is demanding a discussion on the SIR exercise initiated by the Election Commission in Bihar ahead of the Assembly elections in the state.

Amidst the protests, the speaker tried to run the House and allowed two questions related to Direct Benefit Schemes and infrastructure projects in Ladakh to be asked by members during Question Hour.

As the protests intensified, the speaker said the opposition was not listening to him and continuing their protests despite his repeated appeals.

"You are not interested in allowing the House to function smoothly. Your behaviour and activities have lowered the dignity and honour of the House. You have been by systematically obstructing the proceedings. This is not good," he said.

However, the opposition ignored the speaker's pleas forcing him to adjourn the House till 2 pm after about 25 minutes of business.

Barring discussions on Operation Sindoor in both Houses, Parliament has seen little business since the Monsoon session began on July 21. There have been repeated adjournments initially due to the opposition demand for a discussion on Operation Sindoor and then on the SIR in Bihar. PTI ACB MIN MIN