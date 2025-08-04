Lok Sabha adjourned till 2 pm due to oppn protests over SIR discussion

New Delhi: The Lok Sabha was adjourned till 2 pm on Monday due to noisy protests by opposition parties demanding a discussion on the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) exercise carried out by the Election Commission in Bihar and other issues.

When the House met at 11 am, opposition MPs, including Congress, were on their feet, raising slogans and holding up placards.

The opposition is demanding a discussion on the SIR exercise initiated by the Election Commission in Bihar ahead of Assembly elections in the state.

Speaker Om Birla said he has been trying every day to run the House smoothly but protesting members are systematically disrupting proceedings of the House.

"You have been elected by lakhs of people to represent their hopes and aspirations and raise their issues. But you are not interested in allowing the House to function smoothly. You are lowering the dignity of the House by systematically obstructing the proceedings and by showing placards," he said.

If the members have any issue they should come to him for discussions but should allow Question Hour to function smoothly as many important issues are raised during the time and government gives reply to them, Birla said "I will give each of you enough time to raise your issues like I did in the past but please allow the House to run," he said. However, the opposition ignored the speaker's pleas, forcing him to adjourn the House till 2 pm.

Barring discussions on Operation Sindoor in both Houses, Parliament has seen little business since the Monsoon session began on July 21 due to repeated adjournments. This was initially due to the opposition demand for discussion on Operation Sindoor and then demanding discussion over SIR in Bihar.