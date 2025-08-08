Lok Sabha adjourned till 3 pm amid Opposition protests

New Delhi, Aug 8 (PTI) Lok Sabha proceedings were adjourned for the second time on Friday till 3 pm amid vociferous protests by opposition parties demanding a discussion on the voter roll revision in Bihar.

Opposition members raised slogans like "SIR wapas lo (roll back SIR), SIR pe charcha karo (take up discussion on SIR)" in the House, referring to the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls currently underway in Bihar.

Some members were even seen banging the table of the Lok Sabha Speaker, which was strongly objected to by the presiding officer Krishna Prasad Tenneti.

"Yeh dhol nahi hai (this is not a drum). You cannot bang the table like this. I take strong objection to banging the table of the Speaker of Lok Sabha," Tenneti, a TDP member, said.

With the members unrelenting in their protests, Tenneti, who was in the chair, adjourned the proceedings till 3 pm.

Earlier, when the House convened at 11 am, Speaker Om Birla paid homage to former Lok Sabha member and former Governor Satyapal Malik who passed away on August 5. He also read out a reference on the anniversary of the Quit India Movement.

Soon after the Speaker read out the references, opposition members shouted slogans, displayed placards and some of them were in the Well as they protested against the SIR.

Despite the din, five questions and supplementaries were taken up during the 23 minutes of the Question Hour.

With no let up in the protests, the Speaker adjourned the proceedings till 12 noon.

The Opposition has been demanding a discussion on the SIR exercise initiated by the Election Commission in Bihar ahead of the Assembly elections in the state. PTI PK RAM SKU SKU DV DV