New Delhi (PTI): Lok Sabha proceedings were adjourned till 3 pm on Thursday with opposition MPs protesting on various issues, including the passage of the Motion of Thanks to the President's address without Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi completing his speech.

As the House re-assembled at 2 pm, several opposition MPs rushed to the well and raised slogans against the government. Sandhya Ray, who was in the chair, urged the members to be seated but as the protests were unrelenting, she adjourned the House till 3 pm.

Earlier, when the House met at 12 noon, in an unprecedented development, the Motion of Thanks on the President's address was passed without the customary speech by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, amid vociferous protests by the opposition.

The prime minister was not present in the House when Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla put the amendments moved by the opposition to the Motion of Thanks to vote, which were rejected.

The Speaker then read out the Motion of Thanks to the President for her address to both Houses of Parliament on January 28, which was passed by a voice vote, amid sloganeering by opposition members.

As the protests continued, the Speaker adjourned the proceedings till 2 pm.

Congress members stormed the Well, carrying posters with PM Modi's picture and 'Narendra-Surrender' slogan written at the top.

Samajwadi Party members too were in the Well, carrying three banners and pamphlets raising the issue of demolitions at the Manikarnika ghat on the river Ganga in Varanasi. The SP banners carried pictures of Rani Ahilyabai Holkar, who had developed the ghats nearly 300 years ago.

Trinamool Congress members were also in the Well joining the protest, while other members of the INDIA bloc, including the DMK and the Left, stood at their seats and in the aisle in solidarity.

When the House met at 11 am, the Speaker adjourned proceedings till 12 noon after expressing anguish over the behaviour of opposition MPs in the House a day earlier when the prime minister was scheduled to make his speech.

As soon as the House assembled, Birla said the way opposition members marched towards the treasury benches on Wednesday evening was against the dignity of the House.

Birla said such behaviour degrades the laid down decorum and dignity and it becomes difficult for any presiding officer to run the House under such circumstances.

He then adjourned the proceedings till 12 noon.

The Lok Sabha on Wednesday witnessed dramatic scenes as women opposition MPs charged towards the prime minister's seat holding banners ahead of his scheduled speech, leading to adjournment of proceedings for the day.

Prime Minister Modi was not present in the House, and BJP member P P Chaudhary was making his remarks on the Motion of Thanks on the President's address when the opposition members trooped into the Well of the House.