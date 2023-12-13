Lok Sabha adjourned till 4 pm, Speaker convenes all-party meet

New Delhi, Dec 13 (PTI) Lok Sabha was adjourned till 4 PM Wednesday amid protests by opposition members over security breach in the House as Speaker Om Birla said he has convened a meeting of all parties.

"I have called a meeting of all parties at 4 PM on the issue. Till then the House is adjourned," Birla said.

Earlier in the day, two people jumped into the Lok Sabha chamber from the public gallery and released yellow gas from canisters, triggering panic among the MPs.

Congress MP Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury alleged in the House that the two persons had entered the premises using passes of BJP MPs.

"Where is the security I want to ask," he said. PTI GJS ZMN