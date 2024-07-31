Lok Sabha adjourned till noon amid oppn protests

New Delhi, Jul 31 (PTI) The Lok Sabha was adjourned till noon on Wednesday amid protests by opposition members over BJP member Anurag Thakur's remarks in the House and their demand for a caste census.

The Lower House witnessed noisy scenes during Question Hour as many members trooped into the Well of the House and raised slogans.

Congress members protested against Thakur's apparent reference to Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi's caste during a discussion on the Union Budget on Tuesday.

Speaker Om Birla told the protesting members that their approach was wrong.

Condemning the protests, Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju alleged that the Congress has tried to weaken the country.

The opposition members also demanded a caste census.

Earlier, when Rijiju rose to speak, Congress deputy leader Gaurav Gogoi and some of his colleagues tore some papers and hurled them towards the Well.

Congress, DMK, Samajwadi Party and Shiv Sena (UBT) members were also in the Well.

With the protesting members not relenting, Birla adjourned the proceedings till noon. PTI PK RAM DIV DIV