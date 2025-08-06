Lok Sabha adjourned till noon amid Opposition protest

New Delhi, Aug 6 (PTI) The Lok Sabha was adjourned on Wednesday till noon amid vociferous protests by the opposition parties demanding a discussion on Special Intensive Revision (SIR) exercise being carried out by the Election Commission in Bihar. Some Opposition members also cited the absence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi during Question Hour, as queries related to departments directly under him were listed for the day. The departments of atomic energy and space are directly under Modi. When the House met at 11 am, opposition MPs, including Congress's, were on their feet, raising slogans and placards with their demand for a discussion on SIR. The SIR exercise has been a flagrant point for the Opposition throughout the current Parliament session. Speaker Om Birla said since the opposition members were not interested in the proper functioning of the House, he is adjourning the House till noon, and immediately left the chair. Barring discussions on Operation Sindoor in both Houses, Parliament has seen little business ever since the Monsoon session began on July 21 due to repeated adjournments, first over Operation Sindoor and then over SIR in Bihar. PTI ACB VN VN