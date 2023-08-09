Lok Sabha adjourned till noon amid uproar by opposition demanding presence of PM Modi in House

New Delhi, Aug 9 (PTI) Lok Sabha proceedings were adjourned for about 15 minutes till 12 noon amid protests by the opposition over the Manipur issue and seeking the presence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi in the House.

As soon as the House met at around 11 am, opposition MPs were on their feet, shouting slogans over Manipur and demanding the prime minister's presence in the Lok Sabha.

Speaker Om Birla ignored their demands and paid tributes to those who laid down lives while taking part in the Quit India movement and the country's freedom struggle.

He said on this day in 1942, the whole country supported and participated in the Quit India movement call given by Mahatma Gandhi.

Birla said the Quit India movement was a call for unity and against the atrocities committed on the innocent people of India.

On the 81st anniversary of the movement, the whole country remembers those who sacrificed their lives for India's freedom, he said.

The speaker also paid tributes to the scores of people who were killed in the nuclear bombing in Japan's Hiroshima and Nagasaki on August 6 and 9 in 1945.

The members stood in silence for some time in memory of those killed during the Quit India movement and the bombing in Hiroshima and Nagasaki.

After the tributes, the opposition members again started the protests and resorted to sloganeering.

The speaker asked them to go back to their seats, saying the Question Hour, which was the scheduled business of the House, should not be disturbed.

"Let the Question Hour be continued," he said.

The Question Hour started then in which some questions about rail coach manufacturing industries, rare earth minerals and Silk Samagra were taken up.

This is for the first time that the Question Hour in this Monsoon session went on for 45 minutes.

Question Hour is the first hour of a sitting session of the Lok Sabha devoted to questions that Members of Parliament raise about any aspect of administrative activity. The minister concerned is obliged to answer to Parliament, either orally or in writing, depending on the type of question raised.

However, the opposition members continued their protests.

Amidst the din, Birla continued the proceedings and allowed members to ask all 20 questions marked for the day.

As the sloganeering by the opposition members continued, Birla said, "It would have been better if you would have let the Question Hour run. Have the people elected you for sloganeering. This is not the right way to function." He then adjourned the Lok Sabha for 15 minutes till noon. PTI ACB UZM AQS AQS