Lok Sabha adjourned till noon; Speaker warns 4 MPs against bringing placards in House

New Delhi, Dec 20 (PTI) Lok Sabha proceedings were adjourned till noon on Wednesday after Speaker Om Birla warned four opposition members against bringing placards into the House and asked them to go back to their seats.

As the Question Hour was progressing, some opposition members sat in the Well of the House, shouted slogans and displayed placards.

Birla mentioned the names of four members, warning them not to bring placards to the House and also asked them to go back to their seats. Soon after, the Speaker adjourned the proceedings till noon.

At least three questions and their supplementaries were taken up during Question Hour which went on for about 30 minutes.

One starred question that was listed in the names of TMC MPs Sougata Ray and Pratima Mondal was not taken up by the Speaker. The two are among the Lok Sabha members who have been suspended from the House.

On Tuesday, 49 opposition members were suspended from Lok Sabha for unruly behaviour, taking the total number of MPs suspended from Parliament in this session to over 140.