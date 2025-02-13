Lok Sabha adjourned to meet again on March 10 after recess

New Delhi, Feb 13 (PTI) Lok Sabha proceedings were adjourned on Thursday till March 10, with the first part of the Budget session recording a productivity of 112 per cent.

"The proceedings of the House are adjourned till 11 am on March 10," Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla announced.

Birla said the productivity during the session was recorded at 112 per cent.

"The debate during Motion of Thanks following President's address went on for 17 hours and 23 minutes with 173 MPs participating in the productive discussion. During the debate on budget, 170 members participated in discussions which went on for 16 hours and 13 minutes," he said.

Lok Sabha proceedings were earlier adjourned till 2 pm amid protests by Opposition members over allocation of a project to a businessman in Gujarat.

As the House convened at 2 pm, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman introduced the Income Tax Bill, 2025, amid opposition parties opposing its introduction.

She also urged the Speaker to refer the Income Tax Bill, 2025, to Select Committee of Lok Sabha.

The second part of the Budget session will be held from March 10 to April 4.