Budget Session: Lok Sabha adjourns briefly amid uproar on different issues

New Delhi: The Lok Sabha was briefly adjourned on Friday amid uproar by the opposition and the treasury benches over remarks to divide West Bengal and an alleged scam involving a minister in the Karnataka government.

Trinamool Congress (TMC) member Kalyan Banerjee tried to raise the issue of the division of West Bengal, as mentioned by Union Minister Sukanata Majumdar and BJP leader Nishikant Dubey.

Speaker Om Birla did not allow Banerjee to raise the matter, contending that Majumdar's comments were not made in the House and Dubey's remarks were part of the Zero Hour mention.

BJP leader PC Mohan tried to raise the Valmiki Corporation scam, allegedly involving a minister in the Karnataka government led by Chief Minister Siddaramaiah.

The speaker also disallowed Mohan from raising the issue.

TMC members trooped to the Well of the House, raising slogans that they would not allow any conspiracy to bifurcate West Bengal to succeed.

Union Minister Pralhad Joshi and senior BJP leader Anurag Thakur were also on their feet, raising slogans against the Karnataka government.

As the uproar continued, the speaker adjourned the proceedings till 12:30 pm.