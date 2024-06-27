Lok Sabha adjourns for day

New Delhi, Jun 27 (PTI) Lok Sabha was adjourned for the day after laying down a copy of the President's address to the joint sitting and some bills.

Before the House was adjourned on Thursday, newly-elected Congress MP Shashi Tharoor was sworn-in as member of the 18th Lok Sabha.

The Thiruvananthpuram MP took oath in English while holding a copy of the Constitution.

"Jai Hind, Jai Samvidhan," he said to concluded his oath.

Five other Lok Sabha MPs, including two independents who are in jail, are yet to take oath. PTI GJS GJS TIR TIR