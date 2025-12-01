Lok Sabha adjourns for the day; Bill on Manipur GST passed amid din

New Delhi, Dec 1 (PTI) Lok Sabha proceedings were adjourned for the day on Monday amid unrelenting protests by opposition parties demanding a debate on the Special Intensive Revision of electoral rolls.

Amid the uproar, a bill to implement amendments to the GST law in Manipur was passed after a brief discussion.

The Bill was introduced earlier in the day by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman to replace an ordinance on the issue. The state is under President's rule, hence Parliament is using its powers to pass the legislation.

Before being adjourned for the day around 2.20 PM, the House saw two earlier adjournments during the Question Hour in the morning and later in the afternoon.

The first day of the Winter session, which will have 15 sittings, saw frequent disruptions.

Several Opposition members trooped into the Well shouting slogans and protesting over SIR, as they have been demanding a debate on the issue.

During the 12 minutes of the Zero Hour, Sitharaman introduced three bills besides tabling supplementary demands for grants for 2025-2026.

Two bills to levy excise duty on tobacco and tobacco products, as well as a new cess on the manufacture of pan masala, were introduced.

They are the Central Excise (Amendment) Bill, 2025, and the Health Security and National Security Cess Bill, 2025.

The Election Commission had announced SIR in Andaman and Nicobar Islands, Lakshadweep, Chhattisgarh, Goa, Gujarat, Kerala, Madhya Pradesh, Puducherry, Rajasthan, Tamil Nadu, Uttar Pradesh and West Bengal.

Among these, Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, Kerala, and West Bengal will go to polls in 2026. In Assam, where polls are also due in 2026, the revision of electoral rolls was announced separately. It is being called 'Special Revision'. PTI SKU RAM GJS NAB DV DV