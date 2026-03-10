Lok Sabha adjourns till 12 noon

New Delhi, Mar 10 (PTI) Lok Sabha proceedings were adjourned till 12 noon on Tuesday as opposition members stormed into the Well raising slogans against Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar and the Election Commission, and protesting against "vote chori".

As the Lok Sabha met in morning, it took up the Question Hour, with replies being given by Union Agriculture Minister Shivraj Singh Chauhan.

Responding to a supplementary, Chauhan accused the Trinamool Congress government in West Bengal of not implementing farmer welfare schemes.

He said that while the TMC members were raising slogans in the House, their government in West Bengal was not implementing schemes, hurting the interests of farmers.

Soon after, the opposition members stormed into the Well raising slogans such as "vote chori band karo" and "Gyanesh Kumar step down".

Despite requests by Sandhya Ray, who was chairing the House proceedings, opposition members continued with sloganeering.

As protests continued, Ray adjourned the House for about 25 minutes till 12 noon. PTI JD RAM NAB RUK RUK