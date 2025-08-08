Lok Sabha adjourns till 12 noon amid Opposition protests

New Delhi, Aug 8 (PTI) Lok Sabha proceedings were adjourned till 12 noon on Friday following vociferous protests by Opposition members demanding a discussion on revision of voter rolls in Bihar.

Opposition members shouted slogans, displayed placards and some of them were in the Well as they protested against the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of Bihar's electoral rolls.

Despite the din, five questions and supplementaries were taken up during the 23 minutes of the Question Hour.

Speaker Om Birla said sloganeering was against democratic traditions and urged the protesting members to go back to their seats.

While stressing that the Question Hour is important, he also told them that they are solely responsible for the disruptions which have been happening every day.

With no let up in the protests, the Speaker adjourned the proceedings till 12 noon.

The Opposition has been demanding a discussion on the SIR exercise initiated by the Election Commission in Bihar ahead of the Assembly elections in the state.

The House paid obituary to former Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Satyapal Malik, who passed away recently.

The House also recalled the contributions of Mahatma Gandhi and others in the Quit India movement against the British in 1947.

The Quit India movement's anniversary falls on August 9. PTI PK RAM DV DV