Lok Sabha adjourns till 2 pm amid opposition protests on Manipur issue

New Delhi: Lok Sabha proceedings were adjourned till 2 pm on Thursday as Opposition parties continued to protest on the Manipur issue.

Advertisment

Members from various opposition parties sought to raise the issue as soon as the House met for the day. Some members shouted slogans and displayed placards in the Well of the House.

Speaker Om Birla reminded them that it was not appropriate to do so, saying it was against the decorum of the House.

"We have been elected and sent here by people to discuss their issues," he said and urged the members to have good discussions.

Advertisment

The whole country is watching and there is a good tradition in the House, Birla said and added that he will give time to discuss the issues. However, the opposition members continued with their protests.

Amid the din, the Speaker adjourned the proceedings in less than seven minutes till 2 pm while one question was taken up during the Question Hour.

Since the start of the Monsoon Session on July 20, Parliamentary proceedings have been disrupted amid protests by Opposition parties on the Manipur violence.