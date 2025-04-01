Lok Sabha adjourns till 2 pm amid protests by SP, TMC members

New Delhi: Lok Sabha proceedings were adjourned till 2 pm on Tuesday as Samajwadi Party and Trinamool Congress members raised slogans and protested over various issues.

As soon as the Zero Hour started, some Opposition members trooped into the Well of the House seeking to raise certain issues. Some Samajwadi Party members displayed placards while Trinamool Congress member Kalyan Banerjee and others shouted slogans.

Samajwadi Party leader Akhilesh Yadav wanted to raise the issue of the attack on his party MP Ramji Lal Suman's house in Aligarh over the latter's recent remarks on Rajput ruler Rana Sanga.The party also wanted to mention about the recent incident of Yadav's convoy being alleged stopped.

Speaker Om Birla urged the Opposition members, who were in the Well, to go back to their seats.

Birla repeatedly mentioned the name of Yadav and said he would give him the opportunity to raise issues after papers are laid in the House during the Zero Hour.

The Speaker also asserted that sloganeering and display of placards are not allowed in the House, which runs as per the rules.

Trinamool Congress members sought to raise the issue related to transfer of a judge. The specific details could not be immediately ascertained.

Despite the repeated pleas from the Speaker to allow the House to function, the Opposition members continued with their protests.

As the din continued, the proceedings were adjourned in less than five minutes of the commencement of the Zero Hour.

The House will reconvene at 2 pm.