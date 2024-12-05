Lok Sabha adjourns till 2 pm amid uproar over various issues

New Delhi: Lok Sabha proceedings were adjourned till 2 pm on Thursday following certain remarks made by BJP member Nishikant Dubey and opposition uproar over the violence in Uttar Pradesh's Sambhal.

As soon as Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla took up the Zero Hour at noon, opposition members were on their feet demanding that they be allowed to raise the issue of violence in Sambhal in the House.

The Speaker said he would allow some opposition members to raise the issue after Dubey makes his submissions before the House.

Trouble broke out when Dubey sought to draw some linkages between a foreign investor and a section of opposition leaders and claimed an international conspiracy was afoot to derail India's success story under Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Amid the din, the Speaker called Congress leader Gaurav Gogoi to raise the issue of violence in Sambhal. Gogoi tried to counter the allegations levelled by Dubey leading to uproar in the House.

The Speaker then adjourned proceedings as unruly scenes continued in the House.