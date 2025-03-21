Lok Sabha approves Demands for Grants for various ministries

New Delhi: Lok Sabha on Friday passed the Demands for Grants of various ministries for 2025-26, approving expenditure of more than Rs 50 lakh crore.

The House passed the Demands for Grants by applying the guillotine on Friday evening.

Earlier this week, the Lok Sabha discussed the Demands for Grants for the ministries of Railways, Jal Shakti and Agriculture and Farmers' Welfare.

The Lok Sabha also passed the Appropriation Bill (3), 2025 moved by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman.

Applying guillotine means that the Demands for Grants for the ministries, on which it is being applied, are considered approved without a discussion.