Lok Sabha approves extension of President's Rule in Manipur

New Delhi, Jul 30 (PTI) Lok Sabha on Wednesday passed a resolution approving extension of President's Rule in Manipur by another six months beyond August 13, with the government asserting that peace is prevailing in the northeastern state.

Replying to a brief discussion on the statutory resolution to extend President's Rule in Manipur, Union Minister of State for Home Nityanand Rai said there has been only one casualty in the state since the imposition of central rule in February.

"What can be a bigger proof of peace returning there than the fact that since President's Rule was imposed, there has been only one fatality. There have been no casualties in the last four months," he said.

The minister said it was important to have President's Rule in Manipur to ensure peace is established.

"I want to say that there is peace prevailing there...the law and order situation is also under control. Full efforts are being made to remove differences between the two ethnic communities through dialogue to establish permanent peace," he said.

Rai had moved the statutory resolution for discussion in Lok Sabha.

He rejected remarks by Congress member Anto Antony that the conflict in Manipur was between two religions.

"The violence in Manipur was ethnic. It was not a conflict between two religions," the minister said.

Speaker Om Birla said President's Rule was imposed in Manipur on February 13 and the House had approved it on April 2.

The approval of the President's Rule by Parliament is valid for six months.

"If the President's Rule has to be extended by another six months, the statutory resolution has to be approved by both the Houses of Parliament," Birla said.

Participating in the discussion, Congress member A Bimol Akoijam opposed the extension of President's Rule and demanded fresh elections in Manipur.

He said it is unfortunate that despite having a full majority, the BJP has been unable to form a government in Manipur.

"We should have a fresh mandate in the state of Manipur," Akoijam said.

He also demanded constituting a Joint Parliamentary Committee to fix accountability for the current situation in Manipur.

TDP member Lavu Srikrishna Devarayalu supported the resolution seeking approval for extension of President's Rule.

The extension of President's Rule is not just about maintaining law and order, but about rebuilding trust in the Constitution, rule of law, and the idea of India, he said.

The TDP member credited Home Minister Amit Shah for restoring peace in Jammu and Kashmir and expressed confidence that he would be able to do the same in Manipur. PTI ASK SKU ZMN