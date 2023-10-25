Lok Sabha committee to hold first meet on bribery allegation against Mahua Moitra

New Delhi, Oct 25 (PTI) The Lok Sabha's Ethics Committee will hold its first meeting on Thursday on the "cash for query" allegation against TMC MP Mahua Moitra, with BJP parliamentarian and the complainant Nishikant Dubey and advocate Jai Anant Dehadrai scheduled to record their statements.

In his complaint to Speaker Om Birla, Dubey has cited documents shared by Dehadrai. Birla has referred the matter to the committee headed by BJP MP Vinod Kumar Sonkar.

Dubey said the advocate, once close to Moitra before having a fallout, has shared "irrefutable evidence of bribes exchanged" between her and businessman Darshan Hiranandani to target the Adani Group and Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

"Oral Evidence of Shri Jai Anant Dehadrai, Advocate in respect of complaint dated 15 October, 2023 given by Dr. Nishikant Dubey, MP against Smt. Mahua Moitra, MP for alleged direct involvement in cash for query in Parliament. Oral evidence of Dr. Nishikant Dubey, MP, in respect of complaint dated 15 October, 2023 given by him against Smt. Mahua Moitra, MP for alleged direct involvement in cash for query in Parliament," the panel's schedule for Thursday said.

The fiery TMC member has dismissed the charges as a "jilted ex’s lies", a reference to Dehadrai, accused the Adani Group of behind them to target her as she has been relentless in raising questions of the conglomerate's practices and transactions.

In his letter to the Speaker, Dubey said 50 of 61 questions she asked in Lok Sabha till recently were focused on the Adani Group.

In a signed affidavit, Hiranandani, the CEO of real estate-to-energy eponymous group who allegedly paid her to raise questions in Parliament, has admitted that the TMC leader targeted Gautam Adani to "malign and embarrass" Modi whose impeccable reputation gave opposition no opportunity to attack him. PTI KR KR DV DV