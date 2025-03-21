Lok Sabha: Congress MP Channi accuses Centre of betraying farmers, suppressing agitation

New Delhi, Mar 21 (PTI) Congress MP Charanjit Singh Channi on Friday accused the BJP-led central government of betraying farmers, alleging that it had failed to fulfil its promise on MSP and was suppressing the ongoing farmers' agitation.

His comments came after Punjab Police on Wednesday detained several farmer leaders, including Sarwan Singh Pandher and Jagjit Singh Dallewal, as they were returning from a meeting with a central delegation led by Union Agriculture Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan in Chandigarh.

Channi likened the actions of the central and the Punjab governments to an act of betrayal.

"The government asked the protesting farmer leaders to withdraw their hunger strike, promising negotiations. But while they held meetings, the police were being prepared to dismantle the agitation. How can there be trust when the farmers are called for talks but then forcibly removed at night?" he asked.

The former Punjab chief minister who serves as chairperson of the Committee on Agriculture, Animal Husbandry, and Food Processing, also slammed the government's handling of the farmers' protests.

"The government first promised the farmers that they would be given MSP (minimum support price) and their demands met. But nothing happened. When the farmers resumed their agitation, they were stopped from marching to Delhi," he said while speaking during a discussion on Demands for Grants of the Agriculture Ministry in the Lok Sabha.

He alleged that the government had portrayed the farmers as disruptors in the economy.

"The government claims that the farmers block roads and destabilise the economy but the reality is that the government is itself erecting barricades. The farmers only want to be heard," he said.

Samajwadi Party MP Dharmendra Yadav also condemned the government's handling of the protests, citing distress among farmers under the BJP-led government.

"In the past 10 years, over a lakh farmers have committed suicide. Three draconian farm laws were introduced and, despite the opposition labelling them as 'black laws', the government refused to listen. Farmers endured extreme weather and staged months-long protests, during which 750 of them were martyred. Till today, not a single family of those farmers has received compensation," he said.

Congress MP Jai Prakash drew a parallel between colonial rule and the treatment of farmers, saying the government's use of force to suppress protests was unacceptable.

"Over 700 farmers lost their lives during the protests and yet you want to reintroduce those laws? We will not let this happen. Do not issue such 'black warrants' that weaken the farming community," he said.

During the discussion, Union Minister of State (Independent Charge) for Ayush Prataprao Ganpatrao Jadhav intervened and defended the government's initiatives for farmers.

Without taking any names, he remarked that only those with knowledge of agriculture should comment on farm policies and cited instances of an opposition leader during a rally, apparently referring to Congress leader Rahul Gandhi's Bharat Jodo Yatra.