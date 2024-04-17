Lok Sabha election a fight between two ideologies: Rahul Gandhi

Mandya (Karnataka), Apr 17 (PTI) Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday termed the upcoming Lok Sabha elections as a battle between two ideologies -- INDIA bloc "fighting for the Constitution" on one hand and BJP, which wants to "abolish constitution and democracy", on the other.

He said if the INDIA bloc is voted to power, it will be a "government of ordinary citizens, farmers, labourers and traders", while highlighting his party's manifesto for the polls.

“This is the fight between two ideologies. There is Congress and INDIA bloc on one hand, which fought for the Constitution, gave Constitution and democracy to the country. On the other hand there is BJP, which wants to abolish the Constitution and democracy and is placing their people in all the institutions,” Gandhi said, addressing an election rally here.

While the BJP-government "belonged to 22 to 25 rich people", Congress will give a government which will work for the ordinary citizens, farmers, labourers and traders, he said.

This is his first visit to the Congress-governed Karnataka after the election schedule was announced a month ago.

In Mandya, the Congress is facing JD(S) which is BJP's alliance partner. There is a direct contest between JD(S) leader H D Kumaraswamy and Congress' Venkataramane Gowda, popularly known as 'Star Chandru' here.

The Congress had secured only one seat in the 2019 general elections in Karnataka, which has a total of 28 constituencies. BJP had bagged 25 while an independent candidate backed by the party had also emerged victorious. JD(S), which fought the elections in alliance with the Congress back then, won in one seat.

Chief Minister Siddaramaiah has said the party will win 15 to 20 seats in the state this time around. Mandya will vote in the first of the two phase elections in Karnataka.

While 14 constituencies in the southern part of the state are going for election on April 26, the second phase voting for the northern districts will be held on May 7. PTI GMS RS GMS SDP