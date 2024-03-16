Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Purpose and enforcement of Model Code of Conduct

New Delhi: Following the announcement of the Lok Sabha elections by the Election Commission of India, the Model Code of Conduct (MCC) has been enforced, ushering in a period of stringent guidelines for candidates and political parties. The MCC, a cornerstone of fair elections, remains effective until the declaration of results.

Advertisment

What is the Model Code of Conduct?

The MCC, issued by the Election Commission, acts as a regulatory framework for political parties and candidates during election campaigns. Its primary objective is to uphold the integrity of elections by curbing activities that may sway voters or disrupt the electoral process.

Implications of MCC Enforcement:

Advertisment

Under the MCC, candidates face restrictions on announcing financial grants and the government is barred from initiating new projects or making promises related to infrastructure development. Additionally, ad-hoc appointments, discretionary fund allocations, and the use of government resources for campaigning are strictly prohibited. Municipalities are mandated to provide equal access to public spaces for electoral gatherings, while official mass media channels are prohibited from biased coverage or propaganda favouring any political entity. Activities such as exploiting caste or communal sentiments, spreading rumours, and attempting voter manipulation through bribery or intimidation are strictly forbidden.

History of MCC:

The MCC traces its origins back to the 1960 Assembly elections in Kerala and gained national prominence during the 1962 Lok Sabha elections. Amid concerns over electoral misconduct, the Election Commission reinforced the MCC during the 1991 Lok Sabha elections, signalling a commitment to upholding electoral integrity in the face of evolving challenges.